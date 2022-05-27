Left Menu

Pakistan's Christian community protests against kidnapping of 14-year-old girl

A large number of people gather in Faisalabad's District Council Chowk to protest against the kidnapping of a 14-year-old Christian girl in Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Faisalabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A large number of people gather in Faisalabad's District Council Chowk to protest against the kidnapping of a 14-year-old Christian girl in Pakistan's Punjab province. The family of the kidnapped girl alleged that the girl was kidnapped to rape.

According to reports, police have registered the case but the country's minority community is not happy with the police enquiry and said that courts are open at night for the powerful people but will not open for a minority girl. Earlier, Pakistan's top court opened during the political tussle in the country in which Imran Khan was ousted as the country's Prime Minister.

Demonstraters from the Masih Community chanted the slogans "Kholo KholoAdalat Kholo". They have urged the people to protest against the incident till the recovery of the minor girl.

Multiple human rights organisations and reports had been accusing the Pakistan government of not taking necessary actions over the rising crimes against Hindus and other minorities in the country. In November 2021, human rights activists claimed that every year 1000 Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

