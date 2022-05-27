Left Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan CM booked for shelling during Imran Khan's Azadi March

Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan was booked in a case of alleged shelling and open fire on the police during former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's Azadi March on May 25.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:34 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan CM booked for shelling during Imran Khan's Azadi March
PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan was booked in a case of alleged shelling and open fire on the police during former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's Azadi March on May 25. The FIR lodged by the police claimed that CM Kurshid along with his security personnel chanted slogans against the Pakistan government and the administration, reported Geo News. Besides, they kept firing on the police personnel.

The FIR was registered at Saddar Hassan Abdal police station. The police said that the chief security officer of the GB Chief Minister along with 50 other policemen have also been nominated as suspects in the case. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan along with 150 other PTI members in connection with the riots that occurred during his Azadi March in Islamabad.

Cases were registered against PTI leaders Imran Ismail, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Ali Amin Gandapur. Two separate cases were registered at the Kohsar Police Station for "rioting and arson". Earlier, ahead of the march, police arrested key members of the PTI and cut off the capital Islamabad under the direction of the Shehbaz Sharif government. The government rounded up over 1,000 PTI leaders and workers in a crackdown designed to derail the party's plans for a massive power show in Islamabad.

The Pakistan PM reached the capital city late Wednesday night, breaking through the barriers by braving police shelling to enter the Red Zone. They subsequently dispersed from the area after negotiations with the police. The Pakistan government deployed the army in Red Zone to "protect important government buildings" amid rising tensions in the country. Tension gripped the country as clashes took place between police and PTI workers after authorities tried to block them from moving toward D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Previously, Imran Khan had warned that his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for fresh polls was announced by the Shehbaz Sharif government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022