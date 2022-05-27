Vice President Naidu to address business roundtable during Qatar visit

During his visit to Qatar Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will address the India-Qatar business round table which will include members of the Indian business delegation. Naidu is scheduled to be in Qatar from June 4-7 as part of a three-nation visit beginning May 30 in which he will also visit Gabon and Senegal.

Indian business delegation, which will participate in the business round table at Qatar, includes members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). "During his visit, the Vice President will also address the Indian Qatar business round table which will include members of the Indian business delegation, comprising the members of the CII and FCCI and the groups. as well as members of the local Chambers of Commerce, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Qatari Businessmen Association," said Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs.

He was addressing a special briefing on the three-nation visit by the Vice President. "In the recent years, the multi-faceted cooperation between two sides has witnessed significant growth in the economy, energy, investment, education, culture and defence. The bilateral trade during the last financial years 2021-2022 has crossed 50 billion. Qatar has also committed to making an investment of approximately two billion dollars in India and various sectors," said Sayeed, who served as the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from April 2019 to March 2022.

"Qatar also hosts about 55 companies which are wholly owned by India. Besides these, there are almost 50,000 companies which are jointly owned by India and Qatar. India companies have also executed several prestigious infrastructure projects in Qatar," he added. Speaking about the energy sector, he said: "In terms of energy partner ship. Qatar is a very important and the biggest source for LNG and LPG supply to India acocunting nearly 40 per cent, and 30 per cent of global imports. We have a long term agreement with Qatar. We are looking at enhancing the partnership into a comprehensive energy partnership."

The Vice President will also address the vibrant members of the Indian Diaspora during a community reception. "Qatar is a home of nearly 7.5 lakh Indians who are contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of Qatar," Sayeed said, adding that "their reception will mirror the diversity of the Indian diaspora. They include prominent members of Indian communities various cultural and social culture organisations, and businessmen and professionals."

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA, said the Vice President's visit to Gabon and Senegal will add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and highlight India's commitment to the African continent. "The most important aspect of the visit is that it is the first-ever high-level visit from India to both Gabon and Senegal. The Vice President is visiting these two countries from May 30. On June 4, he departs from Senegal and goes to Qatar," he said.

"So, May 31 and June 1 are the main visit to Gabon. On June 1, the Vice President goes to Senegal from Gabon. June 1,2, 3 are the three engagement days, then he moves to Qatar. An important aspect of our relationship with Gabon is that both of us are in the UNSC non-permanent membership capacity," he added. (ANI)

