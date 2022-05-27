Imran Khan dismisses report of 'deal' behind abrupt end of 'Azadi March'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday dispelled the reports that he had made a deal in exchange for ending his 'Azadi March'. Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Imran Khan said, "Do not think it was our weakness and don't think that a deal was made. I am hearing strange things that a deal was made with the establishment. I did not make a deal with anyone," he said, adding that the only motive behind his actions was a concern for the country, Dawn reported.

PTI Chairman said that he would take the street again if an early election would not be announced. He regretted how police officials attacked the participants of the march, blaming the government for hand-picking officers to target the PTI. "Our workers asked why we did not stage a sit-in. I am the man who staged a sit-in for 126 days. It was not difficult for me, but by the time I reached I became aware of the extent of the situation [...] I knew that day that there would be bloodshed," Khan said.

Khan added that people were ready to fight after seeing the 'terrorism' carried out by the police. He also said that the officials were instructed to brutalise protesters. "The anger at the time, if I had staged a sit-in that day I can guarantee that there would have been bloodshed," he said, adding that there was a prevailing sense of hatred against police officials.

"But the police are also ours, it is not their fault," the PTI chairman said, blaming the government for issuing the directives. If there was violence then it would only have caused chaos in the country, he said. He also made it clear that the PTI would not negotiate with or accept the "imported government".

"I think of this as a jihad. I will stand up against this as long as I am alive," he said, reiterating that he only cared about the future of the country, according to Dawn. Imran Khan again stressed his six-day ultimatum to the government for the announcement of early elections.

He claimed that the government was "afraid", pointing out how they pressurised media channels and slowed down internet services. "No one knew what was going on. There was confusion." He also termed his party workers "heroes" for taking to the streets in the national interest. "You came out for the country's haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)," Imran Khan said as quoted by Dawn.

The city turned into a battleground on Wednesday as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad. To control the law and order situation in the federal capital, the Pakistan government deployed troops of the Pakistan army in the Red Zone to protect important government buildings including the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister's Office and others. The decision was taken under Article 245 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reported the Geo TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)