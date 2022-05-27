NATO Defense Ministers to meet on June 15-16 in Brussels

Belgium [Brussels], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The NATO Defense Ministers will meet on June 15-16 in Brussels, the alliance said on Friday, adding that the EU, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine are invited to attend the event.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on Wednesday 15 June and Thursday 16 June at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said in a statement.

NATO added that the meeting will start with a working dinner where "Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union are invited". (ANI/Sputnik)

