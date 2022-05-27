Left Menu

NATO Defense Ministers to meet on June 15-16 in Brussels

The NATO Defense Ministers will meet on June 15-16 in Brussels, the alliance said on Friday, adding that the EU, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine are invited to attend the event.

ANI | Belgium | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brussels

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on Wednesday 15 June and Thursday 16 June at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said in a statement.

NATO added that the meeting will start with a working dinner where "Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union are invited". (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

