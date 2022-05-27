Left Menu

G7 countries agree to decarbonize energy sector by 2035: German Economy Minister

The G7 countries have agreed to decarbonize their energy sector by 2035, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

27-05-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Berlin [Germany], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The G7 countries have agreed to decarbonize their energy sector by 2035, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

"A significant step has been taken in the decarbonization of the energy sector, the commitment now made says that the energy sector in 2035 in all G7 states ... should be basically decarbonized and that moving away from coal is a common goal of the G7," Habeck told reporters following a G7 ministerial meeting in Berlin.

The G7 has also agreed to stop financing fossil fuel projects by 2025, the minister said, calling the decision "extremely important." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

