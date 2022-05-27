Assam CM meets Bangladeshi delegation led Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met with the Bangladeshi delegation led by the neighbouring country's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Taking to Twitter today, Assam Chief Minister said that all the leaders were agreed to further strengthen economic and social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit.

"Had a fruitful discussion with a Bangladeshi delegation led by the neighbouring country's Foreign Minister Dr @AKAbdulMomen. We agreed to further strengthen economic & social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

