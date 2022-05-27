PTI's 'Haqiqi Azadi March' cost government Rs 149 million

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s 'Haqiqi Azadi March' cost the Shehbaz sharif-led government Rs 149 million to maintain the law and order in the capital. This amount was released to police after the police officials sent a letter to the government, asking for the amount, Dawn reported citing officers.

Police were not able to stop the participants of the march from reaching the Red Zone, the participants removed blockades, confronted the security personnel and even set some trees on fire. The police officers said that the request for the supplementary grant was made to the chief commissioner's office, it then reached the interior ministry and then was forwarded to the finance ministry for release of funds. Funds were released on request of police for a supplementary grant, officers said.

Besides this, other necessary items would be arranged, it stated, adding that a huge amount was already spent on the maintenance of law and order in the capital during the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in March 2022, vote of no-confidence against the ousted prime minister and the subsequent election of the incumbent prime minister, according to Dawn. For these events, Rs 150 million were demanded, however, no funds had been approved for the police so far. At present, no funds are available with the police to cater to requirements and besides this, vendors were reluctant to provide services due to their pending liabilities.

"In view of the above, additional funds are required on an urgent basis to ensure effective security measures during the law and order situation due to the PTI's protest and sit-in," the request said. The officers further stated that during the current financial year, the capital police had been allocated very limited funds which have already been consumed.

Meanwhile, PTI has decided to resume contact with the federation after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif invited the former ruling party for talks, reported The Express Tribune. After former prime minister Imran Khan's formal approval, the PTI will hold talks with the coalition government. The talks will focus on electoral reforms and other issues. In this regard, PTI may soon form a negotiating committee. (ANI)

