Left Menu

UN chief condemns killing by armed groups in Burkina Faso

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the killing of some 50 people, reportedly by extremist armed groups in Madjoari in the east of Burkina Faso.

ANI | New York | Updated: 28-05-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 07:17 IST
UN chief condemns killing by armed groups in Burkina Faso
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the killing of some 50 people, reportedly by extremist armed groups in Madjoari in the east of Burkina Faso. UN chief expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and called on the Burkinabe authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, in a statement.

In the statement, Guterres reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism and ensure the protection of civilians. The despicable attack followed two similar incidents on May 14 and 19 in Madjoari in which 17 civilians and 11 soldiers were killed, respectively, it noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022