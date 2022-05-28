UN chief condemns killing by armed groups in Burkina Faso

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the killing of some 50 people, reportedly by extremist armed groups in Madjoari in the east of Burkina Faso. UN chief expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and called on the Burkinabe authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, in a statement.

In the statement, Guterres reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism and ensure the protection of civilians. The despicable attack followed two similar incidents on May 14 and 19 in Madjoari in which 17 civilians and 11 soldiers were killed, respectively, it noted. (ANI)

