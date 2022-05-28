Talks between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO membership were 'Good': Haavisto

Moscow [Russia], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Finland, Sweden and Turkey had "good" negotiations on NATO bids of Nordic countries, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Regarding Turkey, our delegations visited [Turkey] on Wednesday ... had good negotiations there. Negotiators agreed to continue those talks," Haavisto said after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (ANI/Sputnik)

