Left Menu

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked over Islamabad march 'chaos'

After the Islamabad march "chaos" where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) supporters and police clashed, 11 more cases have been registered against the PTI leaders including party chairman Imran Khan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:42 IST
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked over Islamabad march 'chaos'
Images of violent incidents that took place on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After the Islamabad march "chaos" where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) supporters and police clashed, 11 more cases have been registered against the PTI leaders including party chairman Imran Khan. This comes after Pakistani police fired tear gas and clashed with PTI supporters in the wee hours of Thursday as former Prime Minister Imran Khan started reaching Islamabad to demand fresh elections.

Cases against scores of activists under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) have been registered, police said on Friday, the Dawn reported. The Hassan Abdal police registered a case against Pakistan Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan, his chief security officer and around 4,000 other participants of the PTI long march for rioting and disturbing public order besides violating Section 144.

CM Khurshid and his security team shouted slogans against the government and administration and kept firing on police personnel. The Loi Bher police registered a case against the PTI chairman and other leaders, including Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Asad Umer, and activists under sections 427, 148, 149, 109, 353, 186, 341 and 188 of the PPC, the police said.

According to the FIR, a gathering of 150 persons led by Loi Bher Union Council Chairman appeared at Korang Bridge holding PTI flags and batons in violation of Section 144. They blocked the road, pelted the police with stones and damaged roadside trees on the directives of the PTI chairman and leaders Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Asad Umer, as per the FIR, the media outlet reported.

Besides, they also damaged official vehicles, and trees and interfered in the official work of the police, the FIR said, adding that they escaped from the spot when police tried to arrest them. According to the FIR, the PTI activists armed with batons, iron rods and holding PTI flags appeared at D-Chowk and tried to enter Red Zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022