US' top gun lobbyist agrees with Biden over action against gun violence

Washington [US], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The National Rifle Association's (NRA) CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said on Friday the organization does not agree with President Joe Biden's position on the second amendment right that grants US citizens to bear arms but agrees with him that steps can be taken to address gun violence.

"We do not agree with President Biden on the second amendment, but we share common ground on this. Last week, the President said we do not agree with President Biden on the second amendment. But we share common ground on this: NRA members know that to be true. There are absolutely certain things we can and must do," LaPierre said during remarks at the annual NRA convention. (ANI/Sputnik)

