U.S. California governor tests positive for COVID-19

The governor of the U.S. state California Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and until he tests negative, his office said Saturday.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:08 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom. Image Credit: ANI
Los Angeles [United States], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The governor of the U.S. state California Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and until he tests negative, his office said Saturday. Newsom said on Twitter that he is "experiencing mild symptoms" and "following health guidelines and will be isolating" while working remotely.

He has been vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18, according to the statement. In recent weeks, COVID-19 transmission rates are steadily climbing in California, home to over 40 million residents.

The state had reported a total of 8,896,174 COVID-19 cases and 90,612 related deaths as of Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

