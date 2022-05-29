Left Menu

Two held with 9 kg heroin in western Afghanistan

Police have discovered 9 kg of heroin in Afghanistan's western Herat province and taken two alleged drug smugglers into custody, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:32 IST
Two held with 9 kg heroin in western Afghanistan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Police have discovered 9 kg of heroin in Afghanistan's western Herat province and taken two alleged drug smugglers into custody, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Sunday. This is the second crackdown on alleged drug traffickers in the western region over the past couple of days.

On Friday, police arrested one person and discovered 40 kg of opium poppy in his possession in Nimroz province, reported Xinhua. The Taliban-run caretaker administration has vowed to fight the illicit drug until the war-torn country gets rid of the menace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022