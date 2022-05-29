Left Menu

Vietnam reports 890 fresh COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 890 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 224 from Saturday, according to its ministry of health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 890 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 224 from Saturday, according to its ministry of health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 39 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 282 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the northern Yen Bai province with 67 cases and the central Nghe An province with 60 cases. The infections brought the total tally to 10,717,251 with 43,078 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,448,352 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 220.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 199.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Sunday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

