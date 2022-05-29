Left Menu

Russian-Indian friendship society sends aid to medical station of Russian Army

The Russian-Indian friendship society Disha sent about three tonnes of humanitarian aid including pharmaceuticals, to the medical station of the Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, the Russian embassy in India said in its Telegram channel.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:16 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian-Indian friendship society Disha sent about three tonnes of humanitarian aid including pharmaceuticals, to the medical station of the Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, the Russian embassy in India said in its Telegram channel. Taking to social media, the Russian embassy said that the aid include pharmaceuticals.

"The Russian-Indian friendship society Disha organized the next batch of humanitarian aid, which comprised pharmaceuticals produced by the Indian pharmaceutical company Panbio Pharm. The aid was transferred to one of the medical stations of the Russian Armed Forces in Kursk," the diplomatic mission said, as per TASS. Indo-Russian ties enjoy enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationships including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science and technology, and culture.

Russians and Indians, both value and share values like friendship and loyalty, and this is something that unites the people of the two countries and especially the members of their permanent bureaucracies in ways that outside observers rarely ever realize. In the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, while the West has been critical of India's balanced position in accordance with its policy of multilateralism, Russia has displayed understanding vis-a-vis India's stand on the ongoing crisis.

Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov recently expressed that India was taking a "fairly balanced position" regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

