Left Menu

Death toll rises to 56 from Brazil heavy rains

The death toll rose to 56 from the heavy rains in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, authorities said on Sunday.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:02 IST
Death toll rises to 56 from Brazil heavy rains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll rose to 56 from the heavy rains in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, authorities said on Sunday. Fifty-six people are still missing and nearly 4,000 have been evacuated due to the floods and landslides caused by the heavy rains, according to the local Civil Defense.

Recife City, the capital of northeastern Pernambuco State, is the most affected with more than 30 deaths registered. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that he will visit Recife on Monday to assess the situation.

The rains have also hit the neighbouring state of Alagoas, where two people died and around 7,000 were displaced due to the flooding. In nine municipalities of Pernambuco, local authorities have declared a state of emergency. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022