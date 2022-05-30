Left Menu

Pakistan reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 48 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally of infections in the country to 1,530,333, the country's ministry of health said on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST
Pakistan reported 48 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally of infections in the country to 1,530,333, the country's ministry of health said on Monday. A total of 30,379 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no fresh death reported over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics, reported Xinhua.

On Sunday, 12,866 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.37 per cent. The report said that there are 75 patients in the country who are in critical condition. (ANI)

