Left Menu

Israel warns citizens against traveling to Turkey over Iran attack concerns

Israel on Monday warned Israelis not to travel to Turkey, citing Iranian threats of revenge for the assassination of a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) officer last week.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:14 IST
Israel warns citizens against traveling to Turkey over Iran attack concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel on Monday warned Israelis not to travel to Turkey, citing Iranian threats of revenge for the assassination of a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) officer last week. Israel's National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau said in an update that Teheran might be looking to attack Israeli tourists in Turkey, making it "a country that currently has a high level of risk for Israelis."

The warning stems from "a tangible threat to Israelis in Turkey," the bureau said, adding that there is also "a higher threat level" in additional countries bordering Iran. "There is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world," the statement read.

Iran has accused Israel of the killing of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, an IRGC colonel, and vowed to avenge his death. Khodaei was shot and killed last Sunday by two motorcyclists in Tehran. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022