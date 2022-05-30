Hungarian Prime Minister says no agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia

Brussels [Belgium], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that "there is no agreement at all" on European Union's oil embargo against Russia.

"There is no compromise at this moment at all. There is no agreement at all," Orban said.

Orban added he would agree to the sixth package of sanctions if energy security solutions were found for his country. (ANI/Sputnik)

