Biden says US not supplying Kyiv with missile systems capable of striking Russia: Reports

Washington [US], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden said that Washington will not supply Kyiv with missile systems capable of striking Russian territory, a UK-based media reported on Monday, citing sources. Last week, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials, that Washington may include advanced long-range systems in a new US military assistance package for Ukraine. Kyiv has been asking the United States to supply MLRS M270 and M142 HIMARS, the report said.

However, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday that the US had not made the final decision on the supply of its MLRS to Ukraine. The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems along with 5,500 Javelins since Russia's special military operation began in February.

However, this aid falls short of what Ukraine has claimed it needs. In March, Kyiv requested 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day, although US officials told CNN the Pentagon believes Ukraine is inflating its requirements. (ANI/Sputnik)

