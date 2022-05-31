Trudeau announces handgun freeze in new gun control proposal

Following recent mass shootings in the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale. This new regulation comes in the backdrop of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The new measures include implementing a national freeze on handguns to prevent individuals from bringing newly acquired handguns into Canada and from buying, selling, and transferring handguns within the country. The legislation involves a new "red flag" law that would enable courts to require that individuals considered a danger to themselves or others surrender their firearms to law enforcement.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the introduction of new legislation to further strengthen gun control in Canada and keep Canadians safe from gun violence. Bill C-21 puts forward some of the strongest gun control measures in over 40 years," the Canadian government said. Trudeau said in a statement that one Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many.

"I've seen all too well the tragic cost that gun violence has in our communities across the country. Today, we're proposing some of the strongest measures in Canadian history to keep guns out of our communities and build a safer future for everyone," he said. To ensure the national freeze on handguns can be implemented swiftly, the Canadian Minister of Public Safety has already tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

"These regulations will help stop the growth of personally owned handguns in Canada and are expected to come into force in Fall 2022," the government said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)