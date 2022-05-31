Afghanistan: Man arrested for smuggling weapons to Pakistan
Taliban forces have taken a man into custody in connection with the weapon smuggling to Pakistan, a local media reported.
Taliban forces have taken a man into custody in connection with the weapon smuggling to Pakistan, a local media reported. The Taliban forces on Saturday discovered and arrested a man who was attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition through Afghanistan's Spin Boldak town, Khaama Press reported citing the Bakhtar state news agency.
Four Kalashnikovs, three M16s, three PK machine guns, 900 heavy machine gun bullets, 33 grenades, and other ammunition were discovered with the detainee, according to the report. Previously, Taliban security officials in Ghazni province had arrested three people in connection with weapons smuggling into Pakistan, according to Khaama Press.
Military equipment is alleged to have been smuggled out of Afghanistan and into neighboring countries, mainly Pakistan, following the fall of the Afghan government. (ANI)
