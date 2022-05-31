Left Menu

Afghanistan: Man arrested for smuggling weapons to Pakistan

Taliban forces have taken a man into custody in connection with the weapon smuggling to Pakistan, a local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-05-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 08:19 IST
Afghanistan: Man arrested for smuggling weapons to Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban forces have taken a man into custody in connection with the weapon smuggling to Pakistan, a local media reported. The Taliban forces on Saturday discovered and arrested a man who was attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition through Afghanistan's Spin Boldak town, Khaama Press reported citing the Bakhtar state news agency.

Four Kalashnikovs, three M16s, three PK machine guns, 900 heavy machine gun bullets, 33 grenades, and other ammunition were discovered with the detainee, according to the report. Previously, Taliban security officials in Ghazni province had arrested three people in connection with weapons smuggling into Pakistan, according to Khaama Press.

Military equipment is alleged to have been smuggled out of Afghanistan and into neighboring countries, mainly Pakistan, following the fall of the Afghan government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022