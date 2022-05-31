Left Menu

China reports 28 new local COVID-19 cases, 16 in Beijing

China has reported 28 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 16 in Beijing and nine in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday.

China has reported 28 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 16 in Beijing and nine in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday. Beijing reported 16 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the Beijing municipal health commission said.

On Monday, 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. Meanwhile, China's Shanghai reported nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases in the last 24 hours, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

A total of 290 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission informed. The commission said in its daily report that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 216,365 on the mainland till Monday. (ANI)

