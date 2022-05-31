Activists in Pakistan demand release of missing Baloch students

Baloch Students Council staged a protest for the safe recovery of Feroz Baloch who went missing on May 11 and demanded the release of Hafeez Baloch who they said was imprisoned on "false accusations". While sharing pictures of the protest on Twitter, Baloch Students Council wrote, "We demand an end to Baloch Student's victimization."

The protestors at the site held banners and chanting slogans against the enforced disappearances of Baloch students. One of the banners read, "The lives of thousands of Baloch students are at risk. Help us to recover Feroz Baloch and protect our basic right to life, education and security." They also criticized human rights organizations for remaining silent on the "racial profiling" of the Baloch students.

"Why are the defenders of Human Rights Organization are silent in Racial Profiling Abduction of Baloch students," read another banner. Notably, a large number of students have been seeking the release of fellow student Hafeez Baloch, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies, reported Pakistan's vernacular media.

Over weeks, protests continue in Pakistan demanding the safe release of this research scholar and several others who have been subjected to enforced disappearances in the country. This comes as rights groups continue to raise concerns about significant rights issues in Pakistan, including unlawful or arbitrary killings by the government and the forced disappearance of Pashtun, Sindhi, and Baloch human rights activists.

Earlier, taking to Twitter Munir Mengal, President of Baloch Voice Association said Pakistan is eliminating the Baloch intellectuals. "Hafeez Baloch, a MPhil student of a University in Islamabad, is in final of MPhil Physics, was disappeared by force by Pakistani military forces from the classroom in Khuzdar while he was teaching students. Pakistan is eliminating the Baloch Intellectuals as they did with Bandla people," Munir Mengal, President of Baloch Voice Association said in a tweet. (ANI)

