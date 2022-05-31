Left Menu

Bulgaria exempted from EU embargo on Russian Oil imports

Bulgaria has obtained a temporary exemption to purchase Russian oil within the sixth package of EU sanctions until the end of 2024, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:13 IST
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], May 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Bulgaria has obtained a temporary exemption to purchase Russian oil within the sixth package of EU sanctions until the end of 2024, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to embargo Russian oil supplied by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now. European Council President Charles Michel said earlier on Tuesday that there will be temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic.

"Today will come to the general conclusion, which has no exact details by country, but in the real agreements, which will come in two days, Bulgaria will have a separate paragraph with a derogation specifically for us, up to the end of 2024," Petkov told reporters, as quoted by The Sofia Globe news website. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

