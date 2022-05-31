Left Menu

Nepal: Secondary school's computer block built with India's assistance inaugurated in Parbat

The computer block for Shree Poorneshwar Secondary School, Kusma Municipality-10, Pipaltar, Parbat District, Nepal built under the Government of India grant assistance was inaugurated on Tuesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:06 IST
Inauguration of School Building of Computer Block for Shree Poorneshwar Secondary School, Kusma Municipality-10, Pipaltar, Parbat District, Nepal built under Government of India grant assistance. Image Credit: ANI
The computer block for Shree Poorneshwar Secondary School, Kusma Municipality-10, Pipaltar, Parbat District, Nepal built under the Government of India grant assistance was inaugurated on Tuesday. Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu inaugurated the computer block for Shree Poorneshwar Secondary School, read Indian Embassy in Nepal press release.

The project was undertaken with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of Nepali Rs 17.54 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the education sector as a Community Development Project. This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence, added the release.

Shree Poorneshwar Secondary School is an old established school in Parbat District. The School has over 250 students, about 60 per cent of whom are girls. The new infrastructure exclusively created for computer technology for this school in Nepal with the GoI assistance will provide a facility to the students for seeking a better education.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level, said the release. Out of this, 57 HICDPs are in Gandaki Province, including two projects in Parbat District.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this school project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education. (ANI)

