Pakistan Television Corporation fires journalist for visiting Israel

Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) fired a journalist for going to Israel along with a delegation comprising Pakistani Americans, announced the Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday. Marriyum said that the journalist Ahmed Quraishi has been fired from his job for the controversial trip. "The anchorperson went on a "personal trip to Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel," The News reported.

The report said that the visit was organised by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan, as the country's Foreign Office spokesperson had said in a statement one day earlier. "There has been no change in Pakistan's policy in support of Palestine. Our country's policy is clear and in accordance with the orders of Quaid-i-Azam, no policy or action can be taken against the wishes of the people of Pakistan." The News quoted the Minister as saying.

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan adheres to its traditional and principled position on the Palestinian issue with Israel. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday, accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of being the only one in Pakistan who has a family connection with Israel, The News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that after the drama of false letter, false global conspiracy, fake assassination and the most failed long march in history, now sending a delegation to Israel was another lie of 'Intishar Khan'. She warned Imran Khan to stop spreading lies otherwise he will have no space to hide his face. "Fitna Khan you are the only person in all of Pakistan who has direct family ties with Israel. You run the election campaign of Goldsmith against a Muslim candidate in the UK," Maryam said. (ANI)

