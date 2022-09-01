Left Menu

New York's Times Square to become "Gun-Free Zone"

Authorities on Wednesday (local time) announced that it will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York.

01-09-2022
Images captured by NASA's Webb telescope displayed at Times Square, New York City. Image Credit: ANI
Authorities on Wednesday (local time) announced that it will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York. Mayor Eric Adams as quoted by The Washington Times said that visitors to New York City will see signs in Times Square advertising it as a "sensitive location" where people cannot carry guns.

Adams said the signs will let people know that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with a firearm unless specially authorized by law. Signs will be posted at other "sensitive locations" around the city in the future. Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "gun-free zone."

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that he is determined to ban assault weapons in America, amid the increasing gun violence in the country. Three people have been detained for allegedly shooting a police officer in Memphis on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Addressing to media, DC Metropolitan Police Chief informed that officers have confiscated more than 2,000 illegal firearms this year, about 800 more than at this time last year. Separately, a 19-year-old man was charged on Wednesday with murder in a series of random shootings over around two hours last weekend in Detroit that killed three people.

On Sunday, the accused Dontae Ramon Smith killed three people in a shooting spree that started around 4:30 am, Fox News reported citing police.

Mayor Eric Adams said that visitors to New York City will see signs in Times Square advertising it as a "sensitive location" where people cannot carry guns, The Washington Times reported. Adams said the signs will let people know that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with a firearm unless specially authorized by law. Signs will be posted at other "sensitive locations" around the city in the future. (ANI)

