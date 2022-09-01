Left Menu

Explosion hits Kalat district in Balochistan after earthquake, one dead

Amid ongoing floods that have led to widespread devastation across Pakistan, a group of militants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday at the working site of Pakistan Petroleum Limited, killing one local employee.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid ongoing floods that have led to widespread devastation across Pakistan, a group of militants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday at the working site of Pakistan Petroleum Limited, killing one local employee. The incident took place on the outskirts of Kalat in Balochistan when work was in progress, injuring several other employees.

The attack by unidentified men came on a day when a moderate earthquake jolted the district and its surrounding areas, reported Dawn. According to the officials, the blast took place in the Sheikhri area, on the outskirts of Kalat town, near PPL working site when an improvised explosive device planted at the site went off when work was in progress.

Meanwhile, a moderate intensity earthquake of intensity 4.7 on the Richter scale hit parts of Kalat district. Tremors were felt in Kalat and neighbouring areas forcing residents to leave their houses, according to Dawn.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The quake-hit Kalat when Balochistan is also reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. The devastating floods have left a third of Pakistan submerged as thousands of roads, houses, electric towers and bridges have been completely damaged.

Several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

