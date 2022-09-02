Jaishankar co-chairs 14th India-UAE Joint Commission in Abu Dhabi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has thanked his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for co-chairing the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission. Both of them assessed the significant progress made in multiple domains of cooperation.

"A very productive meeting of the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission.Thank HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for co-chairing it. Assessed the significant progress made in multiple domains of cooperation. The Joint Vision of our leadership is being implemented expeditiously," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday. Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited the under-construction Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi said to be the first traditional temple in the Arabian Peninsula and expressed his happiness over its "rapid progress."

On Wednesday, Jaishankar visited the site of the under-construction site of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the UAE. "On Ganesh Chaturthi, blessed to visit the @BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi. Glad to see the rapid progress and deeply appreciate the devotion of all involved. Met the BAPS team, community supporters and devotees and workers at the site", tweeted Jaishankar.

Terming it as a symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony, the EAM hailed the efforts of all Indians in building the iconic Temple. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Abu Dhabi in UAE is being built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Several thousand devotees from all over the world, well-wishers and guests participated in the Shila Pujan ceremony at Abu Mureikheh in 2018, which marked the first step in the construction of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Since then, the site of construction has received many visitors from all walks of faith, according to the temple authorities. There has been a regular exchange of high-level interaction between India and UAE in 2022. PM Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on June 28 and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prior to that, both leaders had also held a virtual summit on February 18 during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed and a vision statement adopted. Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on July 14, as per MEA. Both India and UAE are committed to moving forward in their partnership in diverse areas, including trade, investment, conventional and renewable energy, food security, health, skill development, education, culture, defence, space, consular issues and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

