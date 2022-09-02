Left Menu

Biden says 'MAGA Forces' trying to repeal rights, people must defend US democracy

The United States faces the possibility of having rights to abortion and same-sex marriage rolled back if so-called "MAGA forces" are allowed to take back control of the country, US President Joe Biden said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later tonight.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:16 IST
Biden says 'MAGA Forces' trying to repeal rights, people must defend US democracy
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States faces the possibility of having rights to abortion and same-sex marriage rolled back if so-called "MAGA forces" are allowed to take back control of the country, US President Joe Biden said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later tonight. Later Thursday, Biden will deliver a speech on the "battle for the soul of the nation" in Pennsylvania. Biden campaign officials earlier this week filed documents with the Federal Election Commission, moving him closer to an official run at a second term .

"So tonight I have come here to the place where it all began to speak plainly to the nation about the threats we face... MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said in remarks as prepared for delivery on Thursday. Biden also said Americans must defend democracy, because it is not guaranteed.

"MAGA" refers to the "Make America Great Again" slogan of former US president and political rival Donald Trump. Trump has yet to formally announce or file for a 2024 presidential campaign. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022