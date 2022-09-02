No place for political violence in US, says Biden

Condemning "political violence" in the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that there is no place for it in the country. "There is no place for political violence in America. Period. None. Ever," Biden said during a prime-time address to the nation.

He also said that MAGA republicans and former President Donald Trump put in danger the very foundation of America. "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic," Biden said in Pennsylvania.

Notably, "MAGA" refers to the "Make America Great Again" slogan of former US president Donald Trump . Biden also said MAGA Republicans embrace anger and thrive on chaos. However, the president clarified that a majority of Republicans are not MAGA Republicans, adding that he has been able to work with mainstream Republicans.

Biden delivered his "battle for the soul of the nation" speech outside of Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday night. "I will not stand by and watch the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote... be taken from you and the American people," President Biden said.

"I will defend our democracy with every fiber of my being and I'm asking every American to join me," he added. Biden also said Americans must defend democracy, because it is not guaranteed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)