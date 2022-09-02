Left Menu

Prominent cleric among Afghans killed in Herat mosque blast

A prominent Afghan cleric was among the people killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in Herat province on Friday, officials said.

Prominent cleric among Afghans killed in Herat mosque blast
  • Afghanistan

A prominent Afghan cleric was among the people killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in Herat province on Friday, officials said. The blast happened during the Friday prayers inside the mosque, TOLOnews reported.

So far, there are no details about the number of casualties. However, the Afghan news agency said many people are believed to have been killed. No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid expressed sorrow over the death of prominent Islamic cleric Mawlawi Mujeeb Rahman Ansari and said that the perpetrators of the blast would be held accountable. Last month, a number of blasts were reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights. After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

