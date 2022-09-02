Left Menu

G20: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds series of meetings in Bali

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday held a series of meetings with his counterparts of Indonesia, Australia, besides a one-on-one meeting with Stefania Giannini, ADG, UNESCO in Bali, on furthering the Education 2030 agenda.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 02-09-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 20:09 IST
Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan holding bilateral meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Image Credit: ANI
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday held a series of meetings with his counterparts of Indonesia, Australia, besides a one-on-one meeting with Stefania Giannini, ADG, UNESCO in Bali, on furthering the Education 2030 agenda. He also discussed UNESCO's support for promoting language-based education and for the upcoming G20 under India's presidency.

Dharmendra Pradhan also held a bilateral meeting with Nadiem Anwar Makarim, Minister of Education in Bali. The Ministers had fruitful discussions on further expanding the academic and skill development partnerships and also realising the full potential of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and India.

Both the leaders explored opportunities for collaborations in education and skilling, especially in the areas of curriculum design, student exchange and research. Later, Pradhan congratulated Nadeim and Indonesia for organising a successful EdWG and Education Ministers' Meeting under the G20 framework.

Pradhan also appreciated his support for India and his keenness to collaborate with the education and skill sectors of India. He also invited him to India. Pradhan also held a bilateral meeting with Dr Anne Aly MP, Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister of Youth, Australia.

The Ministers had productive conversations towards deepening engagements in the field of early childhood and school education between both countries. Later, Pradhan said that India and Australia enjoy vibrant cooperation in higher education, research and skill development.

Intensified engagements in early childhood and school education will create a strong base for providing life-long learning opportunities to children in both our countries. (ANI)

