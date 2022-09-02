Imran Khan dodges question again on whether Bushra Bibi accepted diamond necklace from business tycoon

Left Menu

Imran khan, during his recent visit to Anti Terrorism Court on Thursday, evaded the question on whether his wife Bushra Bibi received a diamond necklace from a business tycoon.

PTI Chief Imran Khan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Imran khan, during his recent visit to Anti Terrorism Court on Thursday, evaded the question on whether his wife Bushra Bibi received a diamond necklace from a business tycoon. Referring to a property tycoon, a media person shot a question at Imran at ATC about whether it was true that the tycoon gifted a diamond set to his wife, however, he dodged the allegation and called diamonds a cheap commodity, the News International reported.

Responding to it, the former PM said, "Diamonds are a cheap commodity. Talk about something expensive." Earlier in June 2019, a spy chief presented a dossier to Khan and the intelligence chief shared details which were substantiated with evidence.

He said that a tycoon had gifted a diamond set to the first lady. Incidentally, a dossier about Usman Buzdar was also shared on another occasion but Khan didn't react as he did in the case of Bushra and remained quiet. This came in contrast with Khan's preaching of zero tolerance toward corruption, News International reported.

Moreover, there have been several instances of involvement of Farah in different dealings with tycoons and other influential people time and again on which Imran Khan has always preferred a deafening silence. Ever since Imran Khan came to power, rumours were rife about the former first lady's involvement in politics. Reports had claimed that Bushra had played a crucial role in Usman Buzdar's appointment as Punjab Chief Minister to the removal of cabinet members.

Earlier in June, the Pakistan government accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of accepting PKR 5 billion and hundreds of kanals of land, during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. It was reported that Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi made "billions" under the tenure of the PTI government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

