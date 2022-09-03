Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveils first statue of Swami Vivekananda in Mexico

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in Mexico and said his teachings to humanity transcend geographical barriers and time. "Honoured to unveil a Statue of Swami Vivekananda in Mexico. This is the first statue of Swami ji in Latin America. The statue will be a source of inspiration for people, especially for the youth of the region, to strive and bring the change which will take their country to new prime," Om Birla tweeted.

Om Birla is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation to Mexico. "Swami ji's message and teachings to the humanity transcend geographical barriers and time. His message is for the entire humanity. Today, by unveiling his bust in Mexico, we are paying our humble Tributes to him," he said in another tweet.

Yesterday, Om Birla unveiled a bust of freedom fighter Dr Pandurang Khankhoje at Chapingo University in Mexico. Birla also visited Chapingo University, the oldest agricultural university in Latin America. Birla called on the President of the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico Santiago Creel. The two leaders discussed several matters of mutual importance.

He observed that India and Mexico have historically close relations and Mexico was the first country to recognize India as an independent country in 1947. Recalling that the discovery of Mexico to the modern world was the result of an expedition that was initiated to explore India, Birla noted that the relations between the two countries, in terms of trade, economy and culture, have grown from strength to strength.

Both the countries are also sharing best practices for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the world, Birla noted. Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker had inaugurated the India-Mexico friendship garden in Mexican Parliament Complex.

He hoped that the India-Mexico Friendship Park, which symbolizes the vibrancy of relations between the two countries, would spread the energy and fragrance of democracy to the whole world. He also thanked and appreciated to Mexican Parliament and Government for their commitment to strengthening ties with India.

"As I depart after a highly productive visit to Mexico, I place on record my thanks and appreciation to Mexican Parliament & Govt. for their commitment to strengthen ties with India. Hopeful that this visit will set the tone for closer ties between the two countries," he tweeted. He also expressed confidence that the relations between India and Mexico will continue to flourish "like the flowers of this garden". (ANI)

