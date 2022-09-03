Left Menu

Indian warship INS Satpura departs from Fiji

Indian warship INS Satpura departed from Port of Suva in Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean on Saturday. The warship reached in Fiji on September 1.

ANI | Suva | Updated: 03-09-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 13:23 IST
Indian warship INS Satpura departs from Fiji
Indian warship INS Satpura departs from Fiji . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Fiji

Indian warship INS Satpura departed from Port of Suva in Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean on Saturday. The warship reached Fiji on September 1. The visit, which is the first by an Indian warship in four years, was aimed at strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, INS Satpura hoisted the National Flag in San Diego on the North American continent, as part of the Indian Navy's deployment of ships across all six inhabited continents of the world to celebrate 75 years of Independence. INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built, 6,000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversaries in air, surface and underwater. The ship is a frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam. A frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, INS Satpura was tasked with a long-range operational deployment in the 75th year of India's Independence.

Earlier, Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura and P8I LRMRASW aircraft took part in one of the largest multilateral naval exercises, the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii. For the multilateral naval exercise, the Indian warship reached Hawaii on June 27, 2022, whereas the P8I aircraft arrived on July 2, 2022. The harbour phase of the exercise saw participation in multiple symposiums exercise planning discussions and sports competitions.

As part of its long-range operational deployment, INS Satpura participated in RIMPAC-22. RIMPAC-22 is one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises in which the Indian Navy participated with INS Satpura, one P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and a shore contingent.

On June 15, INS Satpura conducted a special Yoga Protocol at Guam Harbour, USA.Apart from the ship's crew, personnel from other foreign Naval Warships in harbour and personnel of Indian origin at Guam were also invited. Officers and sailors from the US, Singapore, and Philippines Navy participated in the Yoga protocol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022