Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to visit Moscow to bid farewell to Gorbachev

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will only attend the farewell ceremony for the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and no meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:09 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], September 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will only attend the farewell ceremony for the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and no meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday. "No. As far as we know, he is only flying in to pay his last respects to Gorbachev . There were no requests for meetings," Peskov said.

Putin bid farewell to the late Soviet leader on Thursday. Due to his busy schedule, he will not be attending the general farewell ceremony on Saturday. Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

