Left Menu

UAE company to supply Turkmenistan with compressors for gas industry: Reports

Turkmen state-run energy company Turkmengaz will procure compressors and spare parts for the gas industry from United Arab Emirates' company Pioneer House General Trading LLC, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Saturday.

ANI | Ashgabat | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:19 IST
UAE company to supply Turkmenistan with compressors for gas industry: Reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], September 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkmen state-run energy company Turkmengaz will procure compressors and spare parts for the gas industry from United Arab Emirates' company Pioneer House General Trading LLC, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Saturday. According to the report, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow signed a corresponding decree at a government meeting via video link.

The decree allowed Turkmengaz to sign a contract with Pioneer House General Trading LLC for the purchase of compressors and spare parts at its own expense . Deputy Prime Minister for oil and gas Shahym Abdrahmanov told the meeting that the equipment is required to repair several production facilities of Dovletabatgazdobycha and Lebapgazdobycha.

Turkmenistan is fourth in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran, and Qatar. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022