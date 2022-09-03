UAE company to supply Turkmenistan with compressors for gas industry: Reports

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], September 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkmen state-run energy company Turkmengaz will procure compressors and spare parts for the gas industry from United Arab Emirates' company Pioneer House General Trading LLC, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Saturday. According to the report, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow signed a corresponding decree at a government meeting via video link.

The decree allowed Turkmengaz to sign a contract with Pioneer House General Trading LLC for the purchase of compressors and spare parts at its own expense . Deputy Prime Minister for oil and gas Shahym Abdrahmanov told the meeting that the equipment is required to repair several production facilities of Dovletabatgazdobycha and Lebapgazdobycha.

Turkmenistan is fourth in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran, and Qatar. (ANI/Sputnik)

