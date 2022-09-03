US Senator Jon Ossoff meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

US senator Jon Ossoff met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Ossoff, who is on an eight-day India visit to strengthen economic, cultural, and security ties, met the 14th Dalai Lama at his temporal residence in Dharamshala, Central Tibetan Administration informed via a Twitter post.

This visit comes as the Biden administration continues to extend its support for the preservation of the Tibetan language and culture. The United States will continue to support His Holiness's and the Tibetan community's efforts to preserve Tibet's distinct linguistic, religious, and cultural traditions, including the ability to freely choose their religious leaders.

This week Senator Ossoff participated in a number of important government and business engagements. He also met with political leaders and prominent business executives to discuss enhancing the US-India relationship. To foster deeper economic ties and discuss foreign direct investment opportunities in Georgia in solar manufacturing and motor vehicles, Senator Ossoff met with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

He also discussed economic priorities and explored areas of mutual interest with the Mahindra Group's executive leadership, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, and Anish Shah, CEO and Managing Director. The US senator also held a bilateral meeting with MP Poonam Mahajan.

Senator Ossoff met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to explore possible areas for collaboration and deepen economic ties between Georgia and Maharashtra. The US Senator also participated in wide-ranging discussions hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India.

Ossoffm, who is from the state of Georgia, is representing the Indian American community in Georgia where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of the community. At 35 years old, Senator Ossoff is the youngest United States Senator elected in three decades. The state of Georgia, which Senator Ossoff represents in the US Senate, is home to over 100,000 Indian Americans.

Senator Ossoff also sent a message to the Indian people celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day where he highlighted the importance of deepening ties between the two countries. (ANI)

