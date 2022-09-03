Left Menu

US: Pilot threatens to crash plane into Walmart in Mississippi

A pilot has threatened to intentionally crash this plane into a local Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, the police on Saturday.

US: Pilot threatens to crash plane into Walmart in Mississippi
A pilot has threatened to intentionally crash this plane into a local Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, the police on Saturday. The Walmart in Tupelo was evacuated after the pilot of an aircraft threatened to crash into the store, the Tupelo Police Department said.

"On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo," the police wrote on Facebook. They said the pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main.

"TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly," they added. The Police said at this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in the area are on alert.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the TPD said. More information will be released when appropriate, police added. (ANI)

