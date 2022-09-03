Kazakhstan: Tokayev calls for people-centric approach to realize new political milestone

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forth some brilliant ideas to realise the path of development of the new Kazakhstan in terms of socioeconomic growth as well as constitutional and political transformations. In realizing this vision, Tokayev called for a people-centric approach. This comes as Kazakhstan President Tokayev delivered a major address to the nation on Thursday where he spoke about a number of political reforms for the socio-economic development of the country. These measures included the recommendation for seven years limit to the Presidential term and the announcement of snap presidential elections this autumn.

Thanking Tokayev for the effective leadership, Pravesh Kumar Gupta, a senior research associate, at Vivekananda International Foundation noted that Kazakhstan has embarked on a new era of development this year. "The new Kazakhstan envisioned by him is a people-centered approach. The constitutional revision was a critical step in establishing the New Kazakhstan. In a nationwide referendum, the majority of citizens approved the President of Kazakhstan's policy of political modernisation," he said.

He noted that according to Tokayev's principles, the continuance of political modernisation should involve structural economic reforms which may cater to the needs of the larger population. Against this backdrop, the research associate also recalled the brilliant ideas presented by Kazakhstan President Tokayev in his State of the Nation Address to the joint Session of the Kazakh Parliament in order to realise the path of development of the new Kazakhstan. Emphasizing a few aspects from Tokayev's speech, Gupta elucidated that the address was an indication that Kazakhstan is in capable hands and heading in the right way to uphold its position as the most stable and successful country in Central Asia.

"Acknowledging that Kazakhstan's economic reliance on raw materials, low worker productivity, a lack of innovation, and unequal wealth distribution are some of the significant economic concerns that must be addressed for future progress, President Tokayev proposed several substantial initiatives to address these concerns," he added. Pointing out the messaging and theme of Tokayev's address, he stated, "Kazakhstan's geostrategic location should be exploited wisely and to the benefit of the country's overall progress. The Trans Caspian corridor, according to President Tokayev, is one example of where more attention should be paid."

The establishment of a container hub at Aktau port is a significant step that will strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a trustworthy transit country between East and West. The plan to transform Temir Zholy, Kazakhstan's National Company, into a full-fledged transportation and logistics company is a critical step in this direction. Investments in Higher education, technical and vocational training, and other areas are needed for public welfare and human resource development. Pharmaceuticals and health security are other interesting areas for public investment.

According to President Tokayev, upgrading public administration and increasing accountability of government institutions is necessary for an equitable public welfare system, which is a significant step toward transformation. President Tokayev advocated for a single-term presidency in the country. He proposed limiting the presidency to a single term of seven years to reduce the possibility of power monopolisation. As a result, Kazakhstan's political reform will be more uniform and transparent.

Praising the outlook of President Tokayev for building a new Kazakhstan on solid foundations, he termed the address "highly encouraging." Another crucial decision taken by the President is to make the entire electoral schedule public is an unprecedented step for Kazakhstan's political practice.

The launch of the entire election cycle is conditioned by the need for a radical reboot of our political system and is fully consistent with the rationale of the constitutional reform supported by the majority of citizens in the June referendum. The consecutive holding of presidential elections followed by the election of deputies of the Mazhilis (the lower chamber of the Parliament) and maslikhats (local representative bodies) will allow focusing on the solution of urgent and strategic tasks on socio-economic development of the country. In other words, the accumulated rhythm of the country's modernization will not be disturbed.

The growing geostrategic tensions and turbulence in the world economy are a strong factor in favor of holding early elections. The unpredictability of the dynamics of world processes multiplies the risks and challenges not only for individual states, but for entire regions. Another central initiative of yesterday's address is the head of state's proposal to limit the presidential mandate to a single term of seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is a thoroughly considered decision, which, if approved by the Parliament, will determine the future of Kazakhstan's political system.

In this case, the election of one person as President for only one seven-year term is a political innovation, which now has no precedent in the near and distant surroundings of Kazakhstan. The norm of a one-time presidency is primarily aimed at the long-term stabilization of the political system, eliminating the risks of power monopolization and strengthening the basic principles of democracy, as per Astana Times. The initiative on a single presidential term is a logical progression of steps already taken to finally move away from the super-presidential model. These include the non-partisanship of the head of state, the ban on his relatives holding positions in government agencies and state-owned companies, and the redistribution of some presidential powers in favour of other institutions of power.

The introduction of a single presidential term thus closes the process of institutionalizing a presidential republic with an optimal balance of power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)