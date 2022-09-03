Indian women's team arrives in Nepal for SAFF Championship

Dubbed as 'Blue Tigresses', the Indian women's national football team arrived in the Nepalese capital on Saturday for the SAFF Women's Championship which starts next week. The defending champions were welcomed by officials from the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) at the Tribhuwan International Airport. The Indian team have been clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

"We are really excited. Previously we had to face some problems in recent weeks, we didn't have enough time for the preparations but we were fully focused on the timeframe that we got and we now are ready for the tournament," Ashalata Devi, the captain of the defending team told ANI after arriving at Kathmandu's International Airport. FIFA had banned the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) over third-party interference which had lowered the morale of players. But the ban ended on August 26 which enabled the players to get back to the ground for games.

With Blue Tigresses back on the field, the coach of the Indian women's national team is confident to secure the title of defending champion. "I would say the preparations are good but we had less time for the preparations but girls are enthusiastic and we are energetic. We are a defending champion and we are here to play good football and defend our title," coach Suren Chhetri told ANI.

India faces Pakistan on September 7, followed by the Maldives on September 10 and Bangladesh on September 13. All matches will be played at the Dashrath Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal. The squad travelled to Kathmandu after a brief camp in Pune. Dangmei Grace has also joined the team from Uzbekistan, where she is plying her trade with FC Nasaf Qarshi.

The 23-players squad consists of Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy as goalkeepers. Followed by Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, RanjanaChanu, Manisa Panna, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, and Santosh as defenders. Anju Tamang, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi are the mid-fielders while Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda, Dangmei Grace are forwards. (ANI)

