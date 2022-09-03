Left Menu

Pakistan Defence distances itself from 'unrecognised' veterans' bodies

Pakistan Defence Ministry has accused some military veterans' organisations of "masquerading as" representatives of retired servicemen and warned them of punishment.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:02 IST
Pakistan Defence distances itself from 'unrecognised' veterans' bodies
Pakistan Army Chief General Javed Qamar Bajwa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Defence Ministry has accused some military veterans' organisations of "masquerading as" representatives of retired servicemen and warned them of punishment. The ministry said the associations were "neither recognised nor authorised, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan" to act as ex-servicemen societies and claim association with the armed forces or its institutions, Dawn newspaper reported.

Publicly denying recognition to the veterans' bodies is so far the harshest action against these associations by the ministry, the report added. "This office does not recognise or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as (or claiming to be) ex-servicemen societies i.e. inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas," a statement issued by the defence ministry said.

"Comprehensive policy/guidelines" exist for "functioning/operation of ex-servicemen societies", the Ministry stated. According to Dawn, the Pak defence ministry also warned them that violation of those guidelines would be "culpable" and "entail penal consequences".

Noting the seriousness of the infighting, the report highlighted how the statement was issued by the ministry instead of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which normally issues statements on behalf of Joint Staff Headquarters, GHQ and other services headquarters. Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) is headed by Pakistan Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib. Meanwhile, Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) is led by Lt Gen (retd) Ali Kuli Khan.

PESS was formed to look after the welfare of retired servicemen and is the largest veterans' body, according to the PESS website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022