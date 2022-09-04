UN's deputy rep to Afghanistan Potzel calls for formation of inclusive government

The deputy head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Markus Potzel, called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and said that the Taliban must obtain domestic recognition to be recognized by the international community. In an interview with Tolo News, Potzel said, "First of all, it is necessary that the government reaches domestic recognition. It means based on elections, based on a referendum or based on a Loya-Jirga."

Potzel also expressed concerns over the deteriorating economic and social situation in Afghanistan, saying that the caretaker government must pay serious attention to this, reported Tolo News. "The economic and social situation of Afghanistan is very weak," he said.

The deputy special envoy of the UN Secretary-General also expressed frustration over the lack of a constitution in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News. "We see that there is no plan and there is no constitution and there is no other law," he said.

However, earlier the Taliban had stressed that its cabinet is inclusive and that it has formed proper strategies to govern the country. The Taliban which seized power in Afghanistan a year ago and formed a new government failed to form "an inclusive political system" and continues to violate human rights, said EU External Action Service (EEAS).

"One year ago, the Taliban broke their promises towards the Afghan people and the international community to negotiate a settlement to the decades-long Afghan conflict. Instead, they have overthrown the constitutionally-based Afghan government by force, and the Taliban have failed to establish an inclusive political system, thereby denying the aspirations of the Afghan people," the EEAS said in a statement. The European Union pointed out that the Taliban infringe on woman's rights by denying girls access to secondary education, introducing obligatory clothing rules and restricting free movement, which isolates women from economic and public life.

Mechanisms protecting women and children from violence and forced marriages were also dismantled, contributing to rising domestic violence, the EEAS noted. The EU agency also blamed the radical movement for abusing ethnic and religious groups, including Hazaras and Shia people.

"Violations and abuses include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, ill-treatment, and intimidation. Freedom of opinion, expression, press, peaceful assembly and association are being violated," the statement said. The EU added that it restored "minimal presence" in the country and ensures continued humanitarian support to the Afghan population in cooperation with international partners.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year and imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls. The Taliban have carried out broad censorship, limiting critical reporting, and have detained and beaten journalists. They have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel. They have summarily executed people deemed affiliated with the Islamic State. (ANI)

