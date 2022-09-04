Left Menu

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:45 IST
Argentine ministry links four deaths to Legionnaire's disease
Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti. (Photo Credit - Twitter/Carla Vizzotti). Image Credit: ANI
Tucuman health officials on Saturday linked four pneumonia deaths to Legionnaires' disease. Four people in a clinic in a northwestern province died of Legionnaires' disease, a relatively rare bacterial affliction of the lungs, reported Buenos Aires Times.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters that Legionnaires' had been identified as the underlying cause of double pneumonia in the four, who had suffered high fevers, body aches and trouble breathing. The deaths, all since Monday, occurred in a single clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman.

The latest, on Saturday morning, was that of a 48-year-old man with underlying health problems. A 70-year-old woman who had undergone surgery in the clinic was also a victim, reported Buenos Aires Times. Seven other non-fatal cases have been identified, all in the same establishment and nearly all involving clinic personnel, provincial officials said.

The disease, which first appeared at a 1976 meeting of the American Legion veterans group in the US city of Philadelphia, has been linked to contaminated water or unclean air-conditioning systems. When the outbreak in Tucuman was first detected, doctors tested the afflicted for COVID-19, flu and the hantavirus, but ruled all of them out.

Samples were then sent to the prestigious ANLIS-Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires. Tests at the research body pointed to Legionnaires'. On Wednesday, provincial health minister Luis Medina Ruiz said that "toxic and environmental causes" could not be ruled out. He noted that the clinic's climate-control systems were being checked.

Vizzotti said authorities are working to ensure the clinic is safe for patients and staff, Buenos Aires Times reported. Hector Sale, president of the Tucuman provincial medical college, earlier this week described the bacterial infection as "aggressive."

But he added that it is not normally transmitted person-to-person and that no close contact of any of the 11 infected people showed symptoms. (ANI)

