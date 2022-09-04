Decision on son joining politics is for him and the people to take: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her son Sajeeb Wazed was the brain behind many of her government's digital initiatives but a decision on joining politics is best left to him and the people of the country. In an interview with ANI, Hasina opened up on what she thought about her son Wazed joining active politics.

"Look... he's now a grown-up man. So it's up to him but he's working for the country. Like the Digital Bangladesh we set up, all these satellite or submarine cable or computer training, everything these digital system, it is his idea and he is you know... assisting me and he is doing it but he never thought about taking any position either in party or ministry. No, he didn't," the Bangladesh prime minister said. Hasina recalled that at one of the events of her party, there was a tremendous demand from workers that Wazed should take up a role.

"Even in our party conference there was a tremendous demand for him. Then I asked him, you go to the microphone and tell what you want to do. And he did it. He said no, I don't want any position in the party at this moment. Rather those who are working here they should get this post. Why I should occupy one post? I am with my mother, I am working for the country and I am assisting her, so I'll do it. So that way he thinks. So it is not that I have to make him or I have to do it, no," she said. Asked if she felt it was for her son to take a call, Hasina replied, "It depends on the people you see".

Sajeeb Wazed is the elder of Hasina's two children. She also has a younger daughter Saima Wazed. Responding to a question, Hasina said that dynasty politics was not an issue in Bangladesh. During the interaction, she also recalled the role of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in shaping the foreign policy of her nation.

"Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship to all, malice to none, which my father, father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he uttered this in his address in UNO. And we follow his ideology. And my point is that we should focus on our people. How to give them a better life? How to improve their life? And I am always saying that we have only one enemy. That is poverty. So let us work together," she said. Hasina said that she always felt that leading countries should always address disputes and differences through dialogue. "And I always feel that yes, if there is any problem which is between China and India but I don't want to put my nose to that. I want development of my country and as because India is our next door neighbour, we have very good relationship. We had many bilateral problems its true, but we solve many problems... you know that," she said.

Hasina said the priority for Bangladesh was development and it was willing to take any country's help that could offer betterment for its people. (ANI)

