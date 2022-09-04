Left Menu

Jaishankar condoles death of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep condolences to the family of Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on his untimely death.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:44 IST
Jaishankar condoles death of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry
Jaishankar condoles death of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep condolences to the family of Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on his untimely death. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family." Moreover Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule wrote, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise. "So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka. Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

